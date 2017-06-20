7 Sailors Lost on USS Fitzgerald Represent Cross Section of Americans (From USNI News)

Seven enlisted sailors were killed in the June 17 collision between guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62) and the Philippine-flagged merchant vessel ACX Crystal. They ranged from age 19 to 37 and come from communities across the country and overseas. The following is a compilation of media reports about the seven sailors.

Gunner’s Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Va.

Volunteer firefighter Farrah Brody said Rigsby “was a good kid. He’d give his shirt off of his back for you.”

Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, Calif.

The Stripes article describes him as an avid tennis and video game player

Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Conn.

Joined the Navy as a way to give back to his mother for raising four children alone.

Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas

“We all came from poverty in Guatemala. … He was the one who made it. And we were so proud of him.”

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, Calif.

Cornils added that joining the Navy “felt like it was his calling” and that Sibayan “was extremely excited to join and start his career in the Navy and serve our country. He wanted to start as soon as he could.”

Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Md.

“He was a friend’s friend. He’s a good friend to others, he always put others before his own safety."

Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio

Enlisted in the Navy on July 16, 1998. Rehm was set to retire from the Navy this summer, his family told several news outlets.

These are Americans.... These are the people that are doing a job that has to get done, that few are willing to do. That is what patriotism is all about.