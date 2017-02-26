Dachau Concentration Camp, future look for America under Trump.

My wife and I live just outside of Munich, Germany. Anyone that has studied world history understands that it is in Munich where Adolph Hitler gained his political foothold that resulted in death and destruction that was World War II. Many know of the concentration camps such as Aushwitz-Birkenau, Sorbibor, and Treblinka.

Today we drove to Dachau to see this site with our visiting daughter as she had never been through one of these camps, and she desired to learn more. My wife and I have been to other camps like Aushwitz-Birkenau and what we saw and learned will forever be burned into our memories. Places such as these are something a rational person needs to experience only once to understand in fullness. To all reading this seed, I strongly recommend making a visit to one if you ever get a chance to come to Germany or Poland.

Today we had a really excellent tour guide for our Dachau tour. At a quiet point in the tour I asked her if she and others here see any parallels between what is going on in the United States, and what happened in Germany back in the 1930s. She looked at me very calmly, and clearly stated "Yes, without a doubt. Fascism is now inside your White House." She said, "The Germans in the 1930s were good people, but because they chose to stay quiet, or do nothing, fascism and Hitler came to power." "Hitler controlled the news, he controlled the courts, and with those, he controlled the people through fear."

To that end:

Trump has been selling fear

Trump has been denigrating the courts.

Trump has been denigrating journalists and news outlets.

Good people can do bad things when it is rationalized for them as being for the common good.

Living here and working among Germans as I do, the parallels that they see in what is happening in the United States has them all worried as to what will happen to America. Our Constitution is no match for fascism, when good people stay quiet or do nothing.