By FLYNAVY1

My wife and I live just outside of Munich, Germany, and have for a few years now. I was grocery shopping this afternoon and came across this cover from Der Spiegel. While I can't vouch for the reliability of the publication, I can vouch that EVERY European we have talked to in the last six months believe that Americans have lost their minds.

So for all you Reich-Wingers out there that want to promulgate that Europe loves Trump..... I've got a suggestion for you. Stop lying to yourself, and stop lying to others. With the exception of one couple from Canada, ALL the people we have met, be they from Germany, Finland, Italy, France, Sweden, or the UK, nobody thinks that Trump being in the White House is a good idea.

So take a good look at that cartoon, because it is spot on target with what the Trump administration is doing. My wife and I are at the point to where we believe we should go ahead retire, move back to the states, and put our shoulders into the effort to get this administration of of office as soon as constitutionally possible. Many years ago both of us took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic. To put it simply, we've not seen an attack on that wonderful document since Nixon. History needs to repeat itself in that regard.