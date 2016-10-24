Question: Can we heal as a country if we don't talk politics?

How many of us like the people around us at work, or our neighbors as long as we don't talk politics? I'm a Yankee from Kansas whom really likes our friends from Texas. So much so that they will be visiting us here in Germany just after the first of the year. in the past we could go out for dinner, dancing, go see the sights, and really have a great time. Unfortunately, during our last get together in August, once the discussion turned to politics, the teeth and claws came out. Is this unavoidable? Is this just the way it's going to be?

Can America go down the road to civility once we get the presidential election behind us? Do we just need to turn the TV and talk radio off for a few months to let everyone cool down, and rediscover those around us whom are still important to us? Or is it that the damage is done, and our feelings are going to fester till the midterm elections in 2018 at which time we will allow the media to spin us up all over again?