POLL: Republicans Falling Out of Love with Fox News

Fox News is really struggling this election cycle. There have been months where they've dipped below CNN in viewership, and now their trust and respect as a brand has fallen in the eyes of Republicans.

YouGov's BrandIndex has shown Republicans put Fox News in their top 20 favorite brands for years. In 2014, it was No. 10, but last year it dipped to No. 15 on the list. This year? It's plummeted down to 50. However, before you think it's all going to CNN or MSNBC, they fell from the 1300s to the 1400s.

