Name something positive that Republicans have done singularly to help the middle class in the last 30 years.....

For the life of me, I can't think of a single thing in the last thirty, possibly forty years that Republicans have sponsored that has singularly been targeted to help the middle class.
Nixon championed OSHA which as a manufacturing engineer I fully support. Before that I have to go back to the national highway system under Ike.
- Deficit spending hasn't been good.
- Two expensive wars, while cutting taxes sure as hell didn't help.
- Capital gains tax cuts sure as hell didn't help those that live along Main Street.
- Breaking down the barrier between church and state has been a huge headache.
- Citizens United..... Nope.
- Revoking the FCC fairness act...... definitely not.
Nope..... I can't think of a thing