Name something positive that Republicans have done singularly to help the middle class in the last 30 years.....

For the life of me, I can't think of a single thing in the last thirty, possibly forty years that Republicans have sponsored that has singularly been targeted to help the middle class.

Nixon championed OSHA which as a manufacturing engineer I fully support. Before that I have to go back to the national highway system under Ike.

Deficit spending hasn't been good.

Two expensive wars, while cutting taxes sure as hell didn't help.

Capital gains tax cuts sure as hell didn't help those that live along Main Street.

Breaking down the barrier between church and state has been a huge headache.

Citizens United..... Nope.

Revoking the FCC fairness act...... definitely not.

Nope..... I can't think of a thing