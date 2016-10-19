Newsvine

FLYNAVY1

About Beer Drinking Engineer Articles: 7 Seeds: 0 Comments: 11637 Since: Aug 2010

Name something positive that Republicans have done singularly to help the middle class in the last 30 years.....

Current Status: Published (4)
By FLYNAVY1
Wed Oct 19, 2016 7:54 AM
Discuss:

For the life of me, I can't think of a single thing in the last thirty, possibly forty years that Republicans have sponsored that has singularly been targeted to help the middle class. 

Nixon championed OSHA which as a manufacturing engineer I fully support.  Before that I have to go back to the national highway system under Ike.

  • Deficit spending hasn't been good.
  • Two expensive wars, while cutting taxes sure as hell didn't help.
  • Capital gains tax cuts sure as hell didn't help those that live along Main Street.
  • Breaking down the barrier between church and state has been a huge headache.
  • Citizens United..... Nope.
  • Revoking the FCC fairness act...... definitely not.

 

Nope..... I can't think of a thing

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor