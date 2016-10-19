Commentary: The GDP is a grossly defective product. We need to knock it off its pedestal

gdp-idUSKCN12I2H2

It is the economic ring of rings, the number that rules all. Gross domestic product is the measure that preoccupies policymakers and obsesses markets. Traders fine-tune their predictions of Federal Reserve policy based on expectations about GDP’s performance. Nowcasters seek to provide real-time estimates. And yet, more than ever, it is apparent that this economic lodestar is a treacherous guide.

GDP is measured both quarterly and annually by calculating the inflation-adjusted sum of value added in an economy. That number can be compared with estimates of potential GDP to assess whether economies are operating at, below or above capacity.

Yet despite its theoretical appeal, GDP is, in practice, a fallible measure – and increasingly becoming one that could be described as a grossly defective product.

Full article: http://www.reuters.com/article/us-wallace-gdp-idUSKCN12I2H2