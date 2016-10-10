Drug testing for both candidates?

Military personnel have been routinely screened for drug and alcohol use since the early 1980s. If tested positive, enlisted personnel can lose stripes, money, security clearances, flight qualifications and can even be given a less than honorable discharge from the service. Officers can lose their opportunity for advancement which for all intensive purposes, forever kills their advancement opportunities. Shouldn't their commander-in chief (or potential) be subject to the same qualifications?

In the private sector, employees are routinely screened for drug and alcohol use as a qualification for employment. Why shouldn't our elected officials?