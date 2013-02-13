Since the "new and improved" Newsvine was implemented last week, my thoughts and opinions on why the format change was implemented have run the full range of possibilities as to the why. To that end, the why matters not any longer.

Over the years I have posted some seeds, and made many a comment on others. I gave as good as I got, but most of all, I learned from each and every member of NV that I sparred with, or added my voice too. That in itself is a great commentary of what was achieved by NV.

But as the seed header reads, it is time to go. Since I joined, I have used NV as a way to quickly catch up on what is going on in the world over my morning coffee, or my evenings libation. With the new format, that has become much more difficult to do, as has tracking my comments on the various seeds that I visit. My work day is busy and difficult enough, why do I need to complicate my life further?

Of late. I've found a new and wonderful home with many other NV refugees and excellent writers. I will come back to visit NV from time to time as there are people here that matter to me.

At stable one.... all is secure, FLYNAVY1 signing off.