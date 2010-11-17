Trolls On The Vine

The election is over, and it's time for both sides to put the rocks down and get to work in solving some of the biggest problems that this country has ever faced in it's history. The venom, distortions and outright lies told by all were of epic proportions in this last election cycle and very corrosive to the civic fabric of the nation. Nowhere was this more true than on these very vines where this article is to be posted.

Having once upon a time taken an oath to uphold and defend the US Constitution, I fully believe in the rights of free speech in our republic. I also believe in personal responsibility in exercising those guaranteed rights. Simply said, just because you can, doesn't mean you should. You can say what you think, but be responsible for what you say. You can have guns, but be responsible with them. You are free to pray the way you want to, but remember that not everybody does or should pray the way you want to. Citizenship in America is hard work.

To my point: it was more than evident that there were numerous bloggers that were posting for no other reason than to incite others on the vine, and to suppress the intended discussions that are the true value of this form of communication. I'm not talking about those that wanted to shout their opinion because of their passion for the issues, I'm talking about those that posted with nothing more than personal attacks on others comments. Some of these posts were generated by youths who's immaturity prevents them from grasping the learning opportunity provided by vine discussions. The ones that do the most damage are those who are employed to poison the vine discussions because they are paid to do so by far right and left political groups. These are the so called "Trolls Of The Vine".

They can be easily identified if you take a little time to analyse their posts and vinesites for these trends:

1) Their posts are very abusive to the posts of others. And this abuse does not come in the form of information, but in words that form personal attacks.

2) In looking at their vinesites, they have hundreds, if not thousands of posts, yet they have been members of the vine for just a very short period of time.

3) They do not have any vine friends posted/accepted.

4) They have few if any posts that are not attacking the political views of others, and are singularly one sided. Rarely do they post on non-political topics.

5) If you ask them questions, or to support their stances, they only respond with more abusive posts, or more likely, never come back to what they have posted. Kind of a scorched earth approach to limiting speech via the blog.

6) Even though you see a different name on the post, you would swear that you are reading the same comments (writing style as well) from half a dozen different bloggers. These individuals have managed to manipulate the system with multiple accounts.

So what to do about these trolls? Like I said earlier, it's a free country, and freedom of speech is a right that I hold most dear, but the vine has a code of honor as a qualification for usage. We all can learn when we listen to others, but the trolls want to stifle discussion, which is infringing upon all of our rights to free speech. It is hard to ignore them. I would suggest that the best we can do is to call them out as they post for the trolls that they are. Try to engage them in real commentary. When they won't call them out boldly where all can see the pattern of their posts. Vine moderators like Tyler can't monitor everything, but it would help if we had a way to flag them to look at these abusive bloggers. Okay so call it tattling....

I have not collapsed, nor am advocating collapsing opinions on the vines. People are passionate and I understand that concept as I can be that way too about many topics. That said, we are in the early days of the next election cycle. The 2012 election and it's ensuing talking points are going to be epic. I would like to see if with some help from the other bloggers that we can improve the tennor of the vine, and weed out those who's purpose it to suppress conversation and communication between the participants. I'd love to hear others views, opinions, and suggestions.

Regards to all