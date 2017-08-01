Alternatives to Newsvine... A suggestion.

With the end of Newsvine on the horizon, many are looking for alternative sites so as we can continue to post our views and share our thoughts. With this in mind I would like to make a personal endorsement for NewsTalkers as a viable alternative. Perrie H., the owner/operator of NewsTalkers was well known, and well respected here at Newsvine. She has managed to put together a site not unlike the old Newsvine where the discussions were much more free and open. It's run BY the membership, and not beholden to some greedy corporate entity.

People are pretty civil there, and I've made many a friend along the way. Trolls are harshly and quickly dealt with by Perry. Many Viners will recognize some of the persons there just by browsing through the members list.

Here's the link....

https://thenewstalkers.com/

Nuff said.... (Perrie, when are you going to buy me that beer you now owe me?) Just kidding!

Regards to all.